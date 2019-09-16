Residents perform yoga at the US-Mexico Border

Dozens of residents in Ciudad Juarez woke up early Sunday morning for a special physical activity class at the southern border.

Organizers held a yoga Class next to the Rio Bravo on the U.S-Mexico border for a United Border without Walls.

Officials say their objective was to unite families and to spread peace and harmony without the wall.

President Trump has made slashing illegal migration numbers and building a border wall a hallmark of his presidency and 2020 re-election bid.

Recently the Pentagon approved an additional 20 miles of border wall along the border.