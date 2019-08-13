Residents react to the shutdown of San Bernardo Cruising

An old tradition that one person was trying to bring back is shut down by local law enforcement over the weekend.

Residents who were excited to rub their engines and cruise down San Bernardo took to social media to express their thoughts on the matter.

An open event on Facebook brought several Laredoans on Sunday night to relive the glory days of cruising down the streets. Unfortunately, those who took part in the cruise had to call it early as Laredo Police stepped in resulting in drivers being forced away from the area.

Fortunately, no arrests were made during the event; however, investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says if someone is looking to organize an event, they are going to have to go through the standard process of going through permits which involves getting permission from the police.

Baeza goes on to say that the police department has to approve the event because it’s a deployment of manpower.

Baeza clarifies that Laredo Police shut down the event because anytime there is a disruption of traffic flow, organizers need permission.

He adds you do not need a permit to cruise; however, police have the right to maintain or disrupt an event if it gets out of hand.

Many residents say it was a very fun tradition that they should still be able to take part in; meanwhile, some Facebook users say to shut it down because it’s not safe nowadays.

