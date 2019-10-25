Residents reminded to take part in 2020 census

Very soon the public could be seeing signs around town reminding the community to take part in the census count.

The local census committee met today to discuss the possibility of reminding people of the census on local marquees.

Particularly, marquees belonging to the school districts or local banks.

The committee says they are making sure everyone is aware of the importance of being counted.

In order to continue receiving necessary federal funding, it is vital that Laredoans receive and complete the census.

However, the committee says there is one age group that is typically not counted.

“In case you didn't know, there are children, the ones that were less counted were children five years of age and under,” said Wawi Tijerina, of the Complete Count Committee. “So we are going to be sending the message across to all the elementary schools and high schools as well. But also to the daycares, head start and schools with children age five and under.”

If you're wondering what was the last count in Webb County, in 2010 more than 275 were counted.

Tijerina says she expects that number will be higher in 2020.