Residents rush to local grocery store to purchase supplies

Many residents waited in line outside of a local grocery store to get their hands on necessities.

Monday morning was the first day of Spring Break for local students and teachers and while some enjoyed their time off by sleeping in, others stood in line outside the H-E-B on Del Mar to get their hands on food, toiletries and toilet paper.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, H-E-B stores across Texas have been opening later and closing early to meet the high demands of customers.

Stores now open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.