Residents sign petition to close haunted house

More than 18,000 people have signed a petition to close an extreme haunted house in Tennessee.

Residents in the rural area have wanted McKamey Manor shut down since it opened, saying they have heard the screams of horror.

The manor is advertised as "An extreme haunted attraction," but videos show it's more than a haunt.

Many are describing the attraction as a torture house.

The owner, Russ McKamey, says that there are more than 27,000 people on a waiting list to get inside the manor, and no one has ever completed it.

McKamey says he screens each participant. If accepted, there is a long list of rules which include watching a 2-hour long video, signing a 40-page waiver and passing a physical.