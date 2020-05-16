Residents surprised with parade for National Nursing Home Week

A local nursing home, its nurses, and its residents were all surprised Friday with a parade.

Together with mariachis and local law enforcement, Guiding Light Hospice surprised the home early in the morning with a Hawaiian parade.



It was all part of National Nursing Home Week, a week dedicated to thank administrators, frontline nurses, and caretakers for the care they provide around-the-clock to Laredo's most vulnerable population.



The director said it's the least they can do to show their appreciation.



A family member told us she teared up with joy.

"Nursing homes are mandated right now not to have anyone in for the protection of the residents who live here," said Monica Trust. "Families are not allowed to come in, so we decided to do a parade to help them and show them support."

"Crying... little kisses in the air. I mean we're her only grandkids, it's something she looks forward to everyday," said Celeste Guerra, a granddaughter of a nursing home resident.

National Nursing Home Week always begins on Mother's Day, and has been held every year since 1967.