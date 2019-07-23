Residents take to social media to discuss tent facilities

While Congressman Henry Cuellar and city officials have said they oppose the location of the tents, they are not the only ones that have expressed their disagreement.

We reached out to many businesses and while none of the close to ten establishments we contacted agreed to come out on camera, their comments were mostly in disagreement with the location.

A cashier for a restaurant close to bridge number one said these tents could affect the economy in downtown Laredo, something they said has already been hurting for a while.

Another business said it does not give the ports of entry a welcoming atmosphere, while also pointing out the times the river has flooded the area.

Many locals also took to social media to voice their concerns about this idea; the majority said that these tents are a bad look for our city.

Right now it looks like the tents will be built at the former import lot between both international bridges.