Residents with a record have a chance at a fresh new start

A local organization is offering Laredoans with a record the chance at a fresh new start.

The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid Office is offering a clinic where individuals who have been arrested in the past can get their record expunged or erased.

The legal aid office is inviting locals to give their office a call so they can fill one of the 108 slots available.

These slots will offer a second opportunity to open doors that have been shut due to an arrest record.

Branch manager Israel Morales Reyna says this program will help people obtain a professional career.

Anyone looking to take part in this opportunity can click here.