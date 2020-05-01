Restaurants offer dine in option to customers

It's the day restaurant owners have been looking forward to: the day they can legally reopen for business.



But as we're finding out, many people aren't jumping out of the gate as some might have expected.

Several local restaurants did open their dining areas, operating under the new strict state guidelines.



That includes 25 percent occupancy limits and social distancing.



One restaurant that opened a few of their dining areas was Taco Palenque, and already a few people were seen eating in the restaurant Friday.



Even though it might take some time for people to get fully comfortable with the idea of eating out, one man we spoke to is eager for things to get back to normal.

"I am just excited to be here, all the stores and restaurants are opening up for us, that's just great," said Cesar Lucio. "I'm so happy."

Some restaurant workers we spoke to say they anticipate more people will begin coming back to dine in soon.



Workers also said they will be practicing strict safety and hygiene to make sure diners stay safe.