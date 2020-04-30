Restrictions on non-essential travel to remain in effect

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Although individual states are phasing in reopening efforts, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says restrictions on non-essential travel from Mexico into the U.S. at land ports of entry will remain in effect through at least Wednesday, May 20th.
Essential travel includes medical purposes, emergencies, education, work and business, and non-pleasure or tourist crossing.
