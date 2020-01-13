Retail giant provides free health screenings to the community

A well-known retail corporation checked up on the local community's health and well-being at no cost.

Walmart hosts a Wellness Day on a quarterly basis.

It includes free health screenings to the public, whether they have insurance or not.

Health experts check for blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol as part of the initiative.

In addition, part of the wellness also includes a vision test.

Shoppers also had a chance to get their immunizations and flu shots.

Walmart Pharmacist Maria Elena Aguero says the community is very appreciative of these events because some don’t have primary care physician so they are not aware if they have high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

If you missed out on the event, don't worry because Walmart will be having another Wellness Day in April.