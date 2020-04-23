Retail stores to re-open through "retail to go"

You will soon be able to add clothing and retail stores to the list of business that will soon re-open.

Source: MGN online

However, before you get too excited about the prospect of shopping once again, just know that there are still a lot of restrictions that will apply.

This Friday, Governor Abbott's next step to reopening the Texas economy will begin in what they are calling "retail to go."



That means that customers will be able to order online or other methods and pick up- but with one major catch.

"And that is going to work similar to how restaurants operate now," said Teclo Garcia, City of Laredo Economic Development Director. "For instance, if someone wanted to buy something from a clothing store, they could order online or by phone and then pick it up at that store, or have it delivered. No stores are going to be open, its really important to the public that people cannot go into stores and stores will not open, non-essential businesses will not open their doors to foot traffic to go inside."

Governor Abbott will announce additional plans and timelines for opening other parts of the Texas economy.



This includes hair salons and indoor shopping at retail stores.



All businesses will need to implement social distancing measures as well as require workers to sanitize and disinfect after each interaction with customers.

They will also be required to disinfect items customers touch.