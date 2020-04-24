"Retail to go" allows stores to re-open partial operations

It's the day stores all across the state of Texas were waiting for. Friday is the first day retail stores have had a chance to open to the public.

It's all part of the governor's phased plan to re-open sections of the economy.

The partial open has been called "retail to go," because while retailers can begin selling their products, shoppers are still not allowed inside.



Stores will only be allowed to do curbside, delivery, or any other type of non-contact transactions.



One business owner we spoke to says he welcomes the opportunity to open and says they'll adapt to the challenges.

"We're just starting, its the first day that you can say we can open but it's just a matter of adapting ourselves with this new economy. It's just gonna be completely different."

Governor Abbott says he will announce how and when other businesses will be allowed to open.

He says that the next phase could include salons and similar businesses and he's also looking into a date as to when indoor retail shopping could resume.