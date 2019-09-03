Retired School Employees Association hosting membership meeting

A local group that seeks to assist retired educators with anything they may need is looking to hold a recruitment event.

The Laredo Area Retired School Employees Association is a local group that does a lot for educators after they decide to leave the classroom and start their retirement.

The group keeps teachers up to date with retirement and pension plans.

They also serve as advocates for current and retired teachers to make sure they are getting the benefits they were promised.

The organization is inviting all retired school employees to come out and learn more about its cause.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 11th at 11 a.m. at the San Martin de Porres Parish Hall located on 1704 Sandman Street.