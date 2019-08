A legend who's been to the final frontier with NASA will be speaking about the value of education here in the Gateway City.

The South Texas Academic Rising Scholars or STARS is inviting Colonel Michael E. Fossum, a retired astronaut to speak at their annual STARS Extravaganza.

The STARS organization has raised over 33 million dollars and helped $16,000 students further their education throughout the years.

This year's extravaganza will be on September 18th.