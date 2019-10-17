Return to Warmth

Drier air south of an upper level disturbance arrived aloft, mixing our cloud deck away today. Ahead of the disturbance is a tropical disturbance that will move northeast, away from the Texas coast. Warmer southerly winds will return Friday afternoon, Hot weather will prevail during the weekend. A somewhat cooler airmass with lower humidity will reach our area from the Great Plains early to mid next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low around 60. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with lower humidity, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 90's.