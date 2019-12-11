Reviewing military deployment to the southern border

The Pentagon's inspector general has opened a review of U.S. Troop deployment along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since last year, troop levels at the southern border have at times surpassed 5,000 since President Trump ordered the deployments.

In May of 2018, roughly 180 National Guardsmen arrived to our area and a couple of months later in November of 2018, the city was taken by surprise as the U.S. Army made its way to the Gateway City.

According to a Department of Defense memo obtained by NBC News, the review will determine whether the U.S. Military Deployments along the southern border were legal.

Not only will they review the legality of the deployments, but they will also investigate the type of activities the troops are doing at the border, the training they've received and the cost.

The review comes 90 days after 30 Congress members requested an investigation into whether the deployment violates a law that prohibits active-duty military troops from carrying out law enforcement duties inside the U.S.

Just this Tuesday a federal judge blocked the use of military construction funds for the president's border wall.

Back in September, Defense secretary Mark Esper authorized diverting 3.6 billion to finance 11 wall projects on the southern border.

It’s still unclear just how many troops remain in Laredo.

There are currently 6,500 troops both active duty military and National Guard at the border.