Rhythm of the Rain

We started off our Friday with a lot of lightning and thunder after another storm moved into the south Texas area.

On Friday we do have a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 90 degrees so just be careful out there.

Things will start to clear up on Saturday when we expect to see a hot and sunny summer-like day with temperatures in the 90s.

As we start next week, those chances of rain will make a comeback. On Sunday we are looking at a high of 91 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances will continue on Monday and Tuesday when we see a 30 percent chance of rain and a high of 94 degrees.

As we head into the middle of next week, things will clear up and we could be starting June in the 90s.