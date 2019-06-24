Rialto Hotel mural near completion

A project to beautify the ongoing renovation of a local hotel is near completion.

Local artist Sandra Gonzalez and her crew have been hard at work working on a mural on the exterior of the Rialto Hotel.

The process includes using pieces of fabric to create a multimedia project.

The subject behind the mural is the annual Abrazo Ceremony between both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo which takes place on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during the Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

Gonzalez says it's important to change the city through art by leaving something for future generations to see.

Gonzalez says there's still about two weeks left of work until her mural is completed, but so far, it’s coming along nicely.