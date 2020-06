Utilities Director Ria-Zul Mia and City Attorney Kristina Hale were appointed as assistant city managers during Monday’s City Council meeting and their positions were made effective immediately.

The city says Mia and Hale would each be responsible for a number of city departments and will assist both the city manager and his deputy city manager in running services and affairs.

Mia has been working with the city since 2001 and Hale since 2007.