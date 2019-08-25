Rib eating contest raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs

Meat-eaters got down and dirty over the weekend and it was all for a good cause.

Many skipped out on breakfast Saturday morning to sign up for the Tony Romas Rib Eating Contest.

This was the restaurant’s second year organizing the event where they sought to raise money to help the Boys and Girl’s Club of Laredo.

A total of 13 participants had 13 minutes to chow down as many ribs so they could to be crowned the champion and win free ribs for a year.

The winner went to J.J. Gutierrez who gobbled up 20 riblets.

Gutierrez says he knew he could eat, but it was a matter of rushing to beat the clock.

The person who came in second place at 17 ribs.