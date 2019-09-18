Ribbon cutting ceremony for Fernando A. Salinas Elderly Apartments

The City of Laredo hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-built Fernando A. Salinas Elderly Apartments.

The property was donated by the Fernando A. Salinas Trust to address the growing need for senior housing in the community and will be rented out to low income persons of 62 years of age or older.

The apartments are complete with four ADA-accessible studio units that are designed to enable elderly citizens to have a sense of freedom and safety.

Three more affordable housing units for the elderly are currently under construction at 1803 Juarez Street, as well as another fifteen units at 820 Convent Avenue, which are both expected to be completed by 2020.

“These new apartments and the ones that are under construction are pivotal in ensuring the well being of seniors in Laredo,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Roberto Balli. “I am glad to see the city working diligently in developing affordable housing units, especially in our inner city and downtown areas.”

The $405,000 cost for the rental units was funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and Laredo Municipal Housing Enterprise funds.

The project was designed by Sepulveda Associates Architects and was constructed by Davila Construction.

Those interested in renting one of the units can sign up at the Community Development offices, located at 1301 Farragut Street, or by calling 956- 795-2675.