A ceremony will be held Monday evening for the official opening of the new Veterans Field.

The state of the art $6.4 million facility was upgraded with installation of a new synthetic turf, restrooms, ticket booths, concessions stands, press box, dugout improvements, sports lighting and landscaping.

The project was designed by Able City and was built by Leyendecker Construction.

The ceremony takes place at Veterans Field along the 2300 block of Santa Maria Avenue.