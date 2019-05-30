Richard Peña Raymond speaks out about legislative session

Texas lawmakers are deeming this past legislative session a success after major bills towards education get billions of dollars in funding.

Richard Peña Raymond

Laredo's state representative Richard Peña Raymond highlighted some of the bills passed.

One, in particular, will fund a full day of pre-k classes for low-income students.

Teachers, counselors, nurses, and librarians will also see an increase in their salaries in the near future.

More than 200 million will go towards increasing school safety on Texas campuses and recognize mental health issues among students.

Peña Raymond says there’s a lot of kids in the school system that are having issues but have not been helped.

He goes on to say that lawmakers passed a program that is going to help kids in the state of Texas.

The education bill will also ensure health insurance premiums do not increase for retired teachers.