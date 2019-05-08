Ride for Silence event aims to remember fallen cyclists

City of Laredo officials announced the details of an annual event that aims to remember cyclists who have lost their lives while riding on public roads.

The annual Ride of Silence event that brings awareness to cycling safety and honors the memory of lives lost due to tragic accidents.

The city has taken part in the event for the past five years; however this year, one change is that the starting location is at the Outlet Shoppes.

District Eight Councilman Roberto Balli says it’s important to remember fallen cyclists by taking part in the event.

The event will take place next Wednesday, May 15th.

Registration will start at 5:30 p.m. and will get underway at 7 p.m.

Cyclists will go up to San Bernardo and end up in front of the Rio Grande where they will meet with Nuevo Laredo cyclists who are on the other side of the border.