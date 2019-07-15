Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage

Two Beatles members came together over the weekend.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited on stage Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

The big surprise happened near the end of McCartney’s concert when he announced he had a special guest and Ringo Starr joined him on stage.

Variety reports Starr played the drums for two songs, "Sergeant Pepper's lonely hearts club band" and "Helter Skelter."

He then threw his sticks into the audience.

As Starr left the stage, McCartney reportedly chanted Starr's signature catch-phrase "Peace and love."

