Rio Bravo Fire Department searching for alleged arsonist

The Rio Bravo Fire Department is investigating a string of fires that are believed to have been started by an alleged arsonist.

According to Fire Chief Gonzalez, in the past two days, they have had three house fires, a trash bin fire, and a grass fire.

Authorities are currently investigating the culprit behind the fires.

If you have any information on the person responsible you are asked to call county authorities.

Officials would like to remind the community if you see any suspicious activity you are asked to report it immediately.