Rio Bravo Water Treatment Plant searching for new director

Webb County is keeping their eyes peeled for the right person to take over as the director for a very important department that one commissioner says has been doing very well.

Not too long ago, the Rio Bravo Water/wastewater Treatment director left the position to move on somewhere else.

After the announcement, Webb County Commissioners Court did find two interim directors to handle the operational and administrative side.

On Monday morning, they took it a step further and green lighted the search for the next permanent director.

According to Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, who oversees Rio Bravo, he mentioned that the treatment plant was actually involved in an investigation.

After the water boil notice that was announced by the City of Laredo, Gonzalez says a concerned citizen from Rio Bravo reached out to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to look into their water as well.

"There was a complaint filed with TCEQ. TCEQ came down and investigated our water plant and I'm proud to say there were zero violations, we're at a hundred percent,” said Gonzalez. “This is the Rio Bravo water plant that belongs to Webb County so I have that letter I want to present, but more than anything we'll continue to work it till we find a permanent director to take those duties."

In the letter Commissioner Gonzalez says he received last week, TCEQ does confirm that no violations were found.

As far as the search for the next director goes, the county is hoping to find someone qualified for the position.

It'll be up to the Webb County Human Resources Director to open up the request for qualifications for the next Rio Bravo Utilities Director.