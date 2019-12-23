Rio Bravo and El Cenizo residents pay utilities online

Attention residents of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo: there's a new and easy way to pay your water bill.

This morning, Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez announced the launch of a new utilities payment method.

Residents now have the option of paying online or over the phone 24/7 and with no added charges.

Four months ago they added a 24-hour payment kiosk as an extra option.

However, Gonzalez says people were still not making their payment deadline.

"We have 1,900 total accounts that are open and out of those, a little over 400 have not paid. I asked our directors who are handling the water utilities, is this a normal amount compared to other months and they said no, this is an unusual high amount, but I understand it's Christmas. We all do it, stretch that dollar till the end. Just don't lose that opportunity to pay before you all get disconnected and that's the message we're trying to launch."

Every 15th of the month the water bill is due with a ten day grace period, which means residents have till the 25th to submit their payment.

If your water gets disconnected, there is a $20 re-connection fee.

If you want to pay your bill over the phone you can call 6-25-95-64.