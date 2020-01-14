Rio Bravo continues the search for new mayor

The City of Rio Bravo will get to vote for a new mayor for the fourth time in the span of ten years.

The two candidates running for office are Juan Carlos Garcia and Gilberto Aguilar Junior.

The position became vacant after more than 200 out of the 400 people who went out to cast their vote decided to vote for the removal of Daisy Valdez from office on November 5th.

Early voting will take place January 15th to the 17th from 9 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

It will continue January 21st and the 22nd during the same times.

Election day is January 25th. Residents can cast their votes at the Rio Bravo Community Center.