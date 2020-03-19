Rio Bravo enforces mandatory city-wide shutdown

The following is a statement released by the City of Rio Bravo in enforcing a two week city-wide shutdown.

"The City of Rio Bravo would like to inform the public that as per state mandated guidelines our city is prepared to assist with the situation our nation has recently encountered.

We Encourage everyone to not take this lightly and please be conscious yet alert of this problem. We the city of Rio Bravo have been working long hours to rise and make sure we gather any necessary help for our families in need, elderly, and disabled.

Our priority is making sure we provide safety for our people. In addition, our City has decided to adopt the 14 day 2-week shutdown until further instruction."