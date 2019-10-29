Rio Bravo fire officials continue their search for alleged arsonist

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a string of fires were reported in Rio Bravo last week.
Fire officials in Rio Bravo were searching for an alleged arsonist after they received reports of three house fires, a trash bin fire, and a grass fire.
According to Chief Gonzalez, the investigators in the case have not contacted them.
He says some of the families affected have received help from non-profit organizations.
Since the incident, no other fires have been reported.
If you have any information on the person responsible you are asked to call county authorities.