Rio Bravo fire officials continue their search for alleged arsonist

The investigation continues after a string of fires were reported in Rio Bravo last week.

Fire officials in Rio Bravo were searching for an alleged arsonist after they received reports of three house fires, a trash bin fire, and a grass fire.

According to Chief Gonzalez, the investigators in the case have not contacted them.

He says some of the families affected have received help from non-profit organizations.

Since the incident, no other fires have been reported.

If you have any information on the person responsible you are asked to call county authorities.