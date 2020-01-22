Rio Bravo mayor election approaching

The race for mayor in our neighboring city is reaching an important deadline with two candidates racing against the clock.

Wednesday is the very last day Rio Bravo residents can vote early for the race.

Looking to become the small city's next mayor are Juan Carlos Garcia and Gilberto Aguilar Jr. Both became eligible to run after former mayor Daisy Valdez was voted out of office last November.

Residents can cast their ballot Wednesday at the Rio Bravo Community Center or at the Billy Hall Junior Administrative Building located downtown at 1110 Washington Street.

For those Rio Bravo residents who cannot cast their ballot on the last day of early voting, Election Day is Saturday, January 25th.

