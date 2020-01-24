Rio Bravo almost has their next mayor

Voting polls are set to open early Saturday morning in Rio Bravo as residents cast their ballots for their next mayor.

The position of Rio Bravo mayor became vacant after more than 200 people voted for the removal of Daisy Valdez from office on November 5th.

The two candidates facing off for this position are Juan Carlos Garcia and Gilberto Aguilar Junior.

Garcia's prior experience includes accounting and being an educator.

Aguilar, who also ran in the previous mayor's election, has previously worked in the oil field and as an educator.

When its comes to the topic of the border wall, both candidates say they support the riverbanks to be surveyed and assessed to build a border wall.

Garcia says he supports the border wall because of the safety it will provide in Rio Bravo.

However, Aguilar says the results of the survey will determine if he will oppose or support the border wall.

Both Garcia and Aguilar do promise to bring change if elected mayor.

"My priority is an ambulance service," said Garcia. "It's a very big challenge, but I would like to have an ambulance service. It's a really big need in Rio Bravo. And also to improve the streets. And we need the help of the county and the help of the state."

"Starting with the streets, ambulances, we need to bring the proper doctors, paramedics," said Aguilar. "But to start with that, I need to hear what the residents want and I am going to work for them. Once I know that, I will be about to bring those funds to the city of Rio Bravo."

Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Rio Bravo Community Center and close at 7 p.m.

The Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Salvador Tellez, says there are close to 2,500 registered voters in Rio Bravo.

Tellez adds only 367 people casted their ballot during early voting.

The Webb County elections administrator says early voting numbers are expected to be released when the poll closes tomorrow at 7 p.m.