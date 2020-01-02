Rio Bravo receives right-of-entry letter for border wall

The border wall continues to be a topic in our area. The latest town to be under the scope of the federal government is just south of our city.

The riverbanks along the city of Rio Bravo are planned to be surveyed and assessed by U.S. personnel and contractors.

A letter from Washington was sent since mid-November to Rio Bravo officials. It included what we've been hearing most of 2019, a right-of-entry letter which focuses on some vacant land just a couple of feet from the river.

"They used to have chases all the time, but now that isn't the case," said Martina Sosa.

Martina Sosa, a resident of Rio Bravo, says she does not agree with bringing a border wall to her city.

"I hope we stay without a wall because I really think it's just a waste of money."

But a vote during the December 30th Rio Bravo City Council meeting granted access to a government letter on some of the city's land.

The approval means government employees and contractors will be showing up soon to survey the land for the government's border infrastructure projects.

The document states the projects could include border walls, lighting, and roads. Its purpose is described as to deter illicit cross border activity like drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

"I think it's a great idea for them to bring the wall. God willing they build it here because every single day they cross people here in Rio Bravo."

But not everyone shares Martina’s opinion. We spoke with someone who wished to remain anonymous but says the wall is desperately needed. "They cross and cross, because we see them. Everyone sees them. There isn't a single person here that isn't aware of it."

But Martina remains steadfast in her opposition to a wall. "If we'd have a wall, this would be like a prison."

The document also states the right-of-entry cannot be undone for a length of a year and a half from the execution of the document.

According to the document, the surveying could start at any moment after the document is signed.

The City of Rio Bravo did not respond to a request for comment on the government's letter.