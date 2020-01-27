Rio Bravo residents elect new mayor

The results are in and the people of Rio Bravo have chosen Gilberto Aguilar Jr. as their next Mayor.

The voting results showed that out of 605 total votes, 403 voted for Gilberto Aguilar Jr. while only 202 voted for Juan Carlos Garcia.

The position of Rio Bravo mayor became vacant after more than 200 people voted for the removal of Daisy Valdez from office on November 5th.

Aguilar, who also ran in the previous mayor's election, has previously worked in the oil field and as an educator.

When it comes to the topic of the border wall, both candidates say they support the riverbanks to be surveyed and assessed to build a border wall.

Aguilar says the results of the border wall survey will determine if he will oppose or supports the barrier.

Aguilar promises to bring change to the people of Rio Bravo.