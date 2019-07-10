Rio Bravo residents looking to recall mayor

Residents in Rio Bravo are not happy with their current mayor.

As a result, people from the community have launched a petition to recall Mayor Daisy Lee Valdez from her office.

But after electing her about six month ago, residents are now accusing her of taking $5,000 from the city’s account to purchase gift cards.

Mayor Valdez says the money was used to fix a road that would give school buses access to a neighborhood for children.

The Rio Bravo Mayor says the city did not have a debit card, so they had to purchase a Walmart money card so that they could fix the streets.

Valdez believes the recall is a personal attack, similar to the threats she and her family and employees have received since taking office.

Residents deny those allegations and have now called for a special meeting on Saturday at 2 p.m.