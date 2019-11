The people of Rio Bravo have voted to have Mayor Daisy Valdez recalled.

That was one of the items on the ballot for Election Day on Tuesday.

According to the Webb County Election's Office, 288 people voted in favor of removal, with 67.29%, and 148 people voted against the measure, bringing in 32.71% of the vote.

