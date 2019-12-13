Rio Bravo swears in new police chief

The City of Rio Bravo swears in a new police chief.

On December 6th, Judge Victor Villarreal swore in Florensio Calderon alongside Mayor Pro tempore Julio Cavazos and Commissioner Amanda Aguero.

Calderon has over 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Calderon says, “I am committed to public safety and providing programs for our youth. I will have an open-door policy and I look forward to meeting with the residents of this great city and hearing any concerns they may have.”

Chief Calderon says the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will still continue to provide emergency services for Rio Bravo.