Rio Bravo to hold special election to find new mayor

This past election saw the mayor of a small Webb County city removed from office by majority vote.

Daisy Valdez left office the day after the election, after it was determined that the voters of Rio Bravo did not want her in office.

The attorney who works as the city's legal adviser told KGNS that the next step in finding someone to lead the city is to hold a special election within 120 days of Election Day. They can also choose to hold it in conjunction with the Primary in the spring.

Regardless, attorney Maria-Elena Morales says there are certain things anyone considering running for office should always remember.

"I think that this is indicative of people who are in public office, that they have to follow the rules, and you have to follow the city charter, and you have to go by what it says. Those are powers that are given to you, you can't just go in there and say you can do whatever you want, how I want it, and I think that's something that anyone who runs for public office has to be cognizant that that's what they have to do."

For now, Rio Bravo is being run by City Commissioner Julio Cavazos who was appointed as mayor pro temp.