Rio Bravo water receives zero violations from TCEQ

Things continue to run smoothly at the Water Treatment Plant in Rio Bravo.

Back in October, we learned that the plant was investigated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality around the same time the City of Laredo was.

Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez believes that when Rio Bravo residents heard about the city's water issues, they feared their water was experiencing the same things.

So like the city's case, there was an anonymous complaint about Webb County Water Plant.

In the letter Gonzalez received from the TCEQ, they say there were zero violations.

He says they continue to see no problems whatsoever.