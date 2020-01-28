Rio Bravo's new mayor hears out residents' complaints

The city of Rio Bravo has a new mayor after the special election that took place this past weekend.

Gilberto Aguilar Junior won this past weekend beating out Juan Carlos Garcia in a 403 to 202 vote.

The election took place to find a replacement after the removal of Daisy Valdez from office back in November.

We caught up with Aguilar, who tells us he has been listening to the complaints presented to him and that he's ready to take them on.

"I know the people have told me the streets and ambulances. There's a lot of problems with animal control, but the first thing we need to start doing is all the paperwork. Getting everything, finances ready, and start moving forward with that."

Aguilar ran in the previous mayor's election as well.