Rio Grande International Study Center to host MLK Day celebration

The Rio Grande International Study Center along with local leaders will gather later today to discuss the details of an upcoming Martin Luther King Day celebration.

In honor of MLK Day, the study center will host an “I Have a Dream, No Border Wall” march and rally.

The event will celebrate the life and teachings of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King.

Organizers will discuss the details of this event today at 10 a.m. at the San Agustin Plaza in downtown Laredo.

Meanwhile, the actual event will take place on Martin Luther King Day.