Rio Grande Study Center holds silent protest against border wall

A local environmental group will no longer stay quiet about the possibility of more border wall coming to the Gateway City.

On Saturday morning, the Rio Grande International Study Center voiced its stance on the wall by hosting a silent river sit in.

Before the silent protest, various speakers voiced their opposition including a Tamazcal ceremony which is an ancient ritual where demonstrators give gratitude to Mother Nature and the universe.

The peaceful protest brought several people from outside of Laredo who have taken note of what RGISC is doing.

Tricia Cortez with RGISC says silent sit ins are silent forms of protest and it’s a way to say we are here and we are going to do everything we can in our power to stop the construction of the wall.

Cortez also adds that it’s important that Laredoans wake up and understand how quickly this is happening and how permanent these consequences are going to be so it’s important to act now.

The environmental organization filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration back in March citing a wall is unconstitutional.

December 16 is the date of the hearing where a federal judge in Washington will hear the Trumps administration’s motion to dismiss their case.