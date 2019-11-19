Rio Grande Study Center speaks out about fight over border wall

As hundreds of millions of dollars are being shifted from military spending to build the president’s border wall, a local organization continues to speak out against the Trump administration's efforts.

Earth Justice, a non-profit organization made up of attorneys who fight for the environment held a delegation of attorneys, activists and landowners who traveled to our nation's capital to meet with dozens of key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to discuss what President Trump is calling a national emergency at the border.

Organizations such as the Rio Grande International Study Center or RGISC is asking lawmakers for three things; no more funding for the border wall, protection for historical cemeteries and churches and to lift and get rid of the 2005 real ID Act.

According to RGISC, the act is the vehicle that has allowed the federal government to waive and suspend all federal laws on the border to rush construction of the wall.

Tricia Cortez, the executive director for RGISC says Laredo is becoming ground zero in the battle for the wall and as Congress drafts a new budget, a government shutdown is expected yet again over wall funding.

RGISC says they are in favor of secure borders however they say there can be alternatives to the wall such as more investments in our ports, technology and more boots on the ground.

As for now, in addition to the 52 miles already appropriated for the wall, RGISC says the Army Corp of Engineers is looking to build more wall from Laredo College to Columbia solidarity and then down south to Zapata.

On Wednesday we’ll speak with Congressman Henry Cuellar on the possibility of a government shutdown plus the fight against the border wall.