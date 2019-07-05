Road rage shooting ignites fireworks inside car

A family of four including two toddlers is rushed to the hospital after a road rage shooting caused a car fire on Thursday night.

The incident happened on Fourth of the July evening at around 10 p.m. in north Houston when a father got into an altercation with another driver.

At one point during the argument, the man pulled out a gun and started shooting as the father drove off.

According to reports, the family had fireworks inside the car at the time, which ignited a fire after the gunfire.

The two children a one-year-old and two-year-old sustained extensive burns and are in critical condition.

Investigators say a couple of good Samaritans came to the rescue to rush the family to a nearby clinic.

The suspect got away along with three other people in the car.