Road work project to cause lane closures on Loop 20

A road maintenance project will cause lane closures on Loop 20 Monday evening.

Starting from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, road crews will be repaving the Loop 20 southbound frontage road between Cheyenne Street and Highway 359.

As a result, drivers are being asked to anticipate lane closures both northbound and southbound mainlines and frontage roads between Clark Boulevard and Highway 359.

During this time, traffic will be re-routed through Highway 359 exit and Loop 20 northbound frontage road.

While this work is being done, there will be alternating closures and traffic will be allowed to use one lane.

Then on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. going through 3 p.m., painting will take place at the Loop 20 south-end turnaround at the Kansas City southern railroad lines.

While work is being done, a shoulder lane will close and drivers are being advised to drive with caution.