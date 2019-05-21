Roadwork to cause traffic delays on Loop 20

Before you head out the door, there are a couple of lane closures that could cause some delays.

Until Thursday, crews will be out along the frontage road on Loop 20 installing new signs.

From nine in the morning until three in the afternoon, the shoulder on the southbound lanes will be closed.

On Wednesday, one of the southbound lanes will be closed and on Thursday, one of the northbound lanes will be closed.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and obey all traffic signs.

The lane closures will facilitate the construction and widening of the Kansas City Southern Overpass project situated between Clark Boulevard and Highway 359.