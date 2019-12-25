Robbery suspect dead after firework stand employee fires back

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (CNN) - Two alleged robbery suspects are shot on Christmas Eve after they allegedly attempted to rob a fireworks stand.
According to Harris County officials, a group of about four men were shot at after they allegedly tried to rob the stand.
At some point, the employee was able to disarm one of the suspects during the robbery.
One of the robbery suspects was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was sent to a nearby hospital.
Authorities are still searching for the other suspects.