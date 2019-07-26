Laredo Police searching for robbery suspect

Laredo Police need your help locating a robbery suspect who was last seen driving a Ford-F150.

Authorities have provided an illustration of what the vehicle in question might look like.

According to police, the incident was reported on Thursday, July 11th at around 9 p.m. when officers got a call about a robbery at the 1600 block of Water Street.

The victim told detectives that a white-colored single cab Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a red/maroon color hood pulled up right next to him.

The driver then got out of the truck, demanded the victim’s wallet while showing a knife.

Authorities say two other male subjects were also seen in the truck at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as being in his late teen to early ’20s, roughly 5,4 in height, slim build, dark complexion, clean-shaven and was wearing a baseball cap during the robbery.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.